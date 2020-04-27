Bethesda donates $1 million to coronavirus relief charities

Bethesda is doing its part to give back to coronavirus relief initiatives across the globe

Bethesda doesn't just want to give back by providing hours of safe at-home gaming. It's also giving out $1 million to coronavirus relief funds across the world.

Bethesda and its parent company ZeniMax, the companies behind Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Doom, today announced a $1 million donation program to aid global coronavirus charities. The company will carve up its donation pool to a number of different efforts, including global, community-level, and national relief groups.

The games-maker is also launching a new program called Bethesda At Home, which will connect gamers to developers via live streams and other events. Viewers will have the opportunity to chip in and help coronavirus relief causes during these live streams and we could also get tidbits and hints on upcoming expansions and updates for Bethesda's biggest games, including Fallout 76, Doom Eternal, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Bethesda's donation will be divided up across three organizations: