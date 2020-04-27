Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Bethesda donates $1 million to coronavirus relief charities

Bethesda is doing its part to give back to coronavirus relief initiatives across the globe

Derek Strickland | Apr 27, 2020 at 06:15 pm CDT (1 min, 26 secs time to read)

Bethesda doesn't just want to give back by providing hours of safe at-home gaming. It's also giving out $1 million to coronavirus relief funds across the world.

Bethesda and its parent company ZeniMax, the companies behind Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Doom, today announced a $1 million donation program to aid global coronavirus charities. The company will carve up its donation pool to a number of different efforts, including global, community-level, and national relief groups.

The games-maker is also launching a new program called Bethesda At Home, which will connect gamers to developers via live streams and other events. Viewers will have the opportunity to chip in and help coronavirus relief causes during these live streams and we could also get tidbits and hints on upcoming expansions and updates for Bethesda's biggest games, including Fallout 76, Doom Eternal, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Bethesda's donation will be divided up across three organizations:

  • $500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.
  • $250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected.
  • $250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.
