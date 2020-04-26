Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,578 Reviews & Articles | 60,338 News Posts

Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots

These new screenshots of Flight Simulator should be enough to get you to upgrade your PC

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 26, 2020 at 06:07 am CDT (1 min, 52 secs time to read)

One of the best-looking games on the horizon would have to be Microsoft's upcoming Flight Simulator, which has been shown off in some utterly gorgeous new screenshots. Check them out:

Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 11 | TweakTown.comMicrosoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 12 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft is really showing the world what Flight Simulator can do when it can flex its graphical muscles, with some beautiful bokeh depth of field effects, gorgeous volumetric clouds and huge (real) worlds on display and running in real-time.

Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 01 | TweakTown.comMicrosoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 02 | TweakTown.com
Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 03 | TweakTown.comMicrosoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 04 | TweakTown.com

Seriously, how good does this game look?

Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 05 | TweakTown.comMicrosoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 06 | TweakTown.com
Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 07 | TweakTown.comMicrosoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 08 | TweakTown.com

You will need a pretty serious PC to play Flight Simulator when it drops, with Microsoft requiring at least 150GB of storage space and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card as the "ideal spec". Yeah, the basic game needs 150GB -- with a 5Mbps internet connection at a minimum, and 50Mbps for the "ideal spec" range.

Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 09 | TweakTown.com
Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots 10 | TweakTown.com

More reading on Microsoft Flight Simulator:

What you need to run it: You will need at least 150GB of storage space to install Flight Simulator, with a 5Mbps internet connection as a bare minimum to take off. The "ideal spec" advised by Microsoft requires a 50Mbps internet connection and a much higher-end CPU and GPU to run it. Check the PC requirements for Flight Simulator here.

Adaptive Streaming: This is some of the cloud-based magic Microsoft is using on Flight Simulator, which teh company is doing special with the game. You can read more about that here.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI Overclocked 11G (ROG-STRIX-RTX-2080TI-O11G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1289.99
$1279.99$1279.99$1279.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2020 at 6:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dsogaming.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.