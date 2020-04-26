Microsoft Flight Simulator looks breathtaking in these new screenshots

These new screenshots of Flight Simulator should be enough to get you to upgrade your PC

One of the best-looking games on the horizon would have to be Microsoft's upcoming Flight Simulator, which has been shown off in some utterly gorgeous new screenshots. Check them out:

Microsoft is really showing the world what Flight Simulator can do when it can flex its graphical muscles, with some beautiful bokeh depth of field effects, gorgeous volumetric clouds and huge (real) worlds on display and running in real-time.

Seriously, how good does this game look?

You will need a pretty serious PC to play Flight Simulator when it drops, with Microsoft requiring at least 150GB of storage space and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card as the "ideal spec". Yeah, the basic game needs 150GB -- with a 5Mbps internet connection at a minimum, and 50Mbps for the "ideal spec" range.

What you need to run it: You will need at least 150GB of storage space to install Flight Simulator, with a 5Mbps internet connection as a bare minimum to take off. The "ideal spec" advised by Microsoft requires a 50Mbps internet connection and a much higher-end CPU and GPU to run it. Check the PC requirements for Flight Simulator here.

Adaptive Streaming: This is some of the cloud-based magic Microsoft is using on Flight Simulator, which teh company is doing special with the game. You can read more about that here.