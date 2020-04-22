Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
YouTube CEO: go against the WHO on coronavirus and we'll ban you

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 22, 2020 at 10:32 pm CDT (1 min, 4 secs time to read)

YouTube is getting serious in banning any and all content that goes against the recommendations of, or contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) when it comes to coronavirus recommendations.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki herself explained the news to CNN when she was on their segment 'Reliable Sources' with host Brian Stelter, where she said YouTube will be "removing information that is problematic". This includes "anything that is medically unsubstantiated".

Wojcicki continued: "So people saying 'take vitamin C; take turmeric, we'll cure you', those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy. Anything that would go against World Health Organisation recommendations would be a violation of our policy".

I think the magic words there are "anything that would go against World Health Organisation recommendations would be a violation of our policy".

It's not the first time in recent weeks that YouTube has taken the ban hammer to a particular subject, where just weeks ago YouTube began cracking down on 5G conspiracies and COVID-19.

