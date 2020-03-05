Twitter is testing Snapchat-style Tweets that disappear after 24hrs

In an effort to increase the amount of traffic to Twitter, the company has announced a new style of Tweeting called "Fleets".

So what is a "Fleet" according to what Twitter states in a blog post, "Fleets are for you to share your ideas and momentary opinions. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no Retweets, likes or public comments. In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head."

It seems that Twitter are attempting to follow in the footsteps of Snapchat inspired content. Fleets won't just be text either, as Twitter states that they will also feature videos, GIFs, and photos. Twitter users will also be able to respond to Fleets with a direct message to the recipient user. I'm not sure if Fleets are going to spark more toxic behavior on Twitter, as people will now be able to temporarily flame other users and hide behind the fact that their comments will be removed relatively soon.

On the other hand, Fleets could give people the confidence to finally voice their opinion on Twitter as they know that their comments will be removed in a short period of time. Ultimately, I think this could be a double-edged sword.

At the moment, Fleets are being tested in Brazil, and after further testing and monitoring of the user bases response, they will be rolled out to the rest of the countries. What do you think about Fleets? Do you think they are a good idea?