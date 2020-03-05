Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,515 Reviews & Articles | 59,714 News Posts

Twitter is testing Snapchat-style Tweets that disappear after 24hrs

Twitter are launching Snapchat-style Tweets that will appear for only 24 hours before being deleted

By Jak Connor on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:33 am CST - 1 min, 32 secs reading time

In an effort to increase the amount of traffic to Twitter, the company has announced a new style of Tweeting called "Fleets".

Twitter is testing Snapchat-style Tweets that disappear after 24hrs 02 | TweakTown.com

So what is a "Fleet" according to what Twitter states in a blog post, "Fleets are for you to share your ideas and momentary opinions. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no Retweets, likes or public comments. In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head."

It seems that Twitter are attempting to follow in the footsteps of Snapchat inspired content. Fleets won't just be text either, as Twitter states that they will also feature videos, GIFs, and photos. Twitter users will also be able to respond to Fleets with a direct message to the recipient user. I'm not sure if Fleets are going to spark more toxic behavior on Twitter, as people will now be able to temporarily flame other users and hide behind the fact that their comments will be removed relatively soon.

On the other hand, Fleets could give people the confidence to finally voice their opinion on Twitter as they know that their comments will be removed in a short period of time. Ultimately, I think this could be a double-edged sword.

At the moment, Fleets are being tested in Brazil, and after further testing and monitoring of the user bases response, they will be rolled out to the rest of the countries. What do you think about Fleets? Do you think they are a good idea?

Buy at Amazon

Snapchat 101: The Ultimate Guide

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$8.95
$8.95$8.95$8.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2020 at 12:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.