Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,573 Reviews & Articles | 60,249 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: GeForce Ti Showdown: GTX 980 Ti vs GTX 1080 Ti vs RTX 2080 Tiflame

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 rumor claims the tablet could have 5G capability

Samsung plans two screen sizes according to this rumor

Shane McGlaun | Apr 21, 2020 at 02:02 pm CDT (1 min, 38 secs time to read)

As cool as the 2020 line of iPad Pro tablets are, many tablet fans were disappointed that they lacked 5G capability. One of the key competitors to Apple and its range of smartphones and tablets is Samsung. Samsung already has 5G enabled smartphones on the market with the new Galaxy S20 series. A new rumor suggests that the next tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S7 could come with 5G the capability that is missing in the iPad Pro line.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 rumor claims the tablet could have 5G capability 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the rumor, the Galaxy Tab S7 will come with 5G capability that works globally. That is an important caveat because Samsung previously launched the Galaxy Tab S6 (pictured) that supported 5G only in Korea. The rumor claims that Samsung is gearing up to fight Apple directly in more ways than just adding 5G capability to the coming tablet.

The rumor suggests that the Galaxy Tab S7 will match Apple's iPad Pro screen offerings with 11-inch and 12.4-inch options. That will make the Samsung tablet about half an inch smaller in the larger version than the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Samsung is also throwing in a value add with the report indicating that the S Pen stylus will be bundled with the tablet.

Apple users wanting a stylus have to pay more than $100 to get the Apple Pencil as an option. While the rumor tips a lot of tidbits about the coming Tab S7, there are still plenty of mysteries. At this point, we don't know what sort of hardware will be inside the tablet or what sort of price point Samsung will be targeting. Rumors have insisted that the Tab S7 will launch in August. It's unclear if the coronavirus will impact that rumored launch date. Production of Samsung's next-generation 3nm chip production was impacted by the pandemic.

Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$649.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2020 at 12:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techradar.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.