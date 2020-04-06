Samsung's next-gen 3nm production faces delays over coronavirus

It looks like Samsung's upcoming 3nm volume production has hit a snag, with the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak forcing Samsung to reportedly delay volume production into 2022.

According to DigiTimes, Samsung had projected volume production of the new 3nm process to begin in early 2021 -- but that has now slipped to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But to be clear, this has nothing to do with Samsung and its production facilities, but more so the world.

The logistics and transportation involved in getting new EUV equipment and other critical production equipment is a big issue for Samsung, and without it, it will not be able to meet its goal of 3nm volume production in early 2021. Samsung will be hit in multiple ways because of it, especially if its competitor in TSMC can come out of the coronavirus pandemic relatively unscathed.