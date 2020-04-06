Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,551 Reviews & Articles | 60,051 News Posts

Samsung's next-gen 3nm production faces delays over coronavirus

Samsung's new 3nm production expected in 2021, slips to 2022 over COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 6, 2020 at 09:50 pm CDT (0 mins, 59 secs reading time)

It looks like Samsung's upcoming 3nm volume production has hit a snag, with the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak forcing Samsung to reportedly delay volume production into 2022.

Samsung's next-gen 3nm production faces delays over coronavirus 04 | TweakTown.com

According to DigiTimes, Samsung had projected volume production of the new 3nm process to begin in early 2021 -- but that has now slipped to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But to be clear, this has nothing to do with Samsung and its production facilities, but more so the world.

The logistics and transportation involved in getting new EUV equipment and other critical production equipment is a big issue for Samsung, and without it, it will not be able to meet its goal of 3nm volume production in early 2021. Samsung will be hit in multiple ways because of it, especially if its competitor in TSMC can come out of the coronavirus pandemic relatively unscathed.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Advanced Overclocked (ROG-STRIX-RTX-2070S-A8G-GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$584.99
$584.99$584.99$584.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2020 at 7:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:digitimes.com, news.bitcoin.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.