The Tor Project laid off 13 staff members due to coronavirus

Shane McGlaun | Apr 20, 2020 at 03:02 pm CDT (1 min, 45 secs time to read)

The Tor Project has been around since the mid-1990s and started with people who had a common belief that all Internet users should be allowed to have private access to an uncensored web. The project focused on onion routing, which is a way for people to use the Internet with as much privacy as possible. This routing process sends the traffic through multiple servers and encrypts it at each step of the way. The Tor Project says that is still a straightforward explanation of how Tor works today. As with other companies around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, Tor has announced that it has been forced to make cutbacks with its staff.

The Tor Project has announced that the coronavirus pandemic has forced it to let go of "13 great people" that it says help make Tor available to millions of Internet users around the world. Moving forward, The Tor Project will have a core team of 22 people that it says will remain "dedicated" to continuing to work on the Tor Browser and the Tor software ecosystem.

The project says that the world won't be the same after the coronavirus pandemic crisis passes, and the need for privacy and secure access to information will become "more urgent." The Tor Project says that being online is critical, and many people around the globe face obstacles getting to and sharing information. The layoffs were done to help "ensure the Tor Project continues to exist and our technology stays available."

The company says that it is sad to lose teammates. Still, it wants to let all users and supporters know that it will continue to provide privacy, security, and censorship circumcision services to all who need them. The announcement of laying off workers came only days after the company made available a new release candidate Tor 0.4.3.4-rc. For more details on coronavirus, check out our extensive coronavirus coverage.

