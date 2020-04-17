Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Justice League battles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles new MUGEN fighter

Two epic franchises. One MUGEN tournament fighter. Hilarity and chaos ensues

Derek Strickland | Apr 17, 2020 at 04:35 pm CDT (1 min, 2 secs time to read)

Ever wonder what a SNES-era Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle x Justice League tournament fighter would look like? Wonder no longer. This 90's style mashup makes your dreams come true.

MUGEN fans rejoice! Kamekaze's anticipated TMNTxJL fighter is now available to download, complete with tons of custom movesets, combos, and more. The game resembles a mashup of Justice League Task Force on SNES and borrows moves right out of the legendary hit Turtles in Time. The roster tons of familiar and surprising faces, many of which don't actually show up in games. There's the staples like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, and the four TMNT bros. But some more obscure characters like Cheetah, Despero, and even Chrome Dome and Armaggon show up to join the fray.

Justice League battles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles new MUGEN fighter 2 | TweakTown.com

The fighting is superb and ultra chaotic, the graphics are amazing old-school 16-bit vibrant pixels, and it has a comedic and hilarious nostalgic tone that transports you back to those glory days of comics and cartoons.

You can grab TMNTxJL from this link (we downloaded it without any issues).

Last updated: Apr 17, 2020 at 05:43 pm CDT

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

