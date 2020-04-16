Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
DOOM Eternal DLC trolls coffee-drinking, skinny jean-wearing hipsters

DOOM Eternal's upcoming 'Coffee & Camo' event intros trolls against hipsters

Apr 16, 2020

DOOM Eternal is about to enjoy its first DLC release with Series 2, otherwise known as Coffee & Camo, and sees the developers at id Software trolling gamers.

The new Coffee & Camo DLC adds in a new Hipster Archvile Master Collection, which as you can see in the image above, has a demon rocking out with some Converse shoes and skinny jeans. Yeah, if you look closer -- the demon is wearing yellow sunglasses, has his hipster hairstyle, and is taking a selfie of himself.

You can unlock the hipster demon skin which I'm sure you're going to wait to use, as well as a Toad King Pain Elemental and Camo Slayer skins to unlock. DOOM Eternal's new Coffee & Camo event also throws in new weapon skins, icons, and nameplates that you can unlock.

You won't need to spend real money on the new DOOM Eternal DLC as all of this content can be unlocked by playing the game and earning XP. DOOM Eternal has no microtransactions, so you'll need to play DOOM Eternal in either cranking through the campaign or through multiplayer and Battlemode.

