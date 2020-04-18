Relive 1917's heart pounding action in our latest Blu-ray giveaway

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Ben Gourlay | Apr 18, 2020

Thanks to our friends at Universal Sony Home Entertainment, we have ten Blu-ray copies of the new release World War I blockbuster '1917' to give away to our readers.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic's George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers - Blake's own brother among them.

To go into the running to win a prize, post this article to your social media profiles, send your postal address to ben at TweakTown dot com and correctly answer the following question before the competition closes on 24 April.

In what year did World War I begin?

'1917' is out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital from 22 April.

Ben Gourlay

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Ben Gourlay

Ben is based in Australia and has been writing entertainment based news and reviews since 2002 and for TweakTown since 2007. A student of film, Ben brings a wide understanding of the medium to the latest happenings in entertainment circles and the latest blockbuster theatrical reviews.

