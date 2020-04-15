China bans online gaming with foreigners, 10pm curfew for under 18s

To all gamers in China -- I'm sorry. To the rest of the world: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has just banned Chinese gamers from playing with gamers outside of China, or even chatting with them in general.

The Chinese government has even blocked the super-popular Nintendo Switch hit Animal Crossing, where you simply create a home and play with cute animals. It's too much for the CCP, as Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong showing a scene in Animal Crossing which says "Free Hong Kong" and takes a swipe at Chinese president Xi Jinping. Speaking of pro-democracy in China... how are those riots going?

Taiwan News reports that there were many players logging into Animal Crossing, and venting about their dislike for the CCP and making satirical content bagging the CCP and its failure of acting against coronavirus.

Worse yet, even single-player online games will have full CCP surveillance. The Chinese government has a new real-time mechanism that will help them go full 1984 on the Chinese population. The strict new laws from the CCP will see the banning of zombies and plagues, things like map editing, role playing, and even organizing a union in a game. Yeah, I'm being serious.

The CCP is effectively banning free speech and the education of its population outside of the invisible walls of China, with its notorious Great Firewall receiving some new superpowers today. It's a scary time for the people of China, as they're effectively being cut out of the global internet.

Things Banned in Games

Zombies

Plagues

Map Editing

Role Playing

Organizing union/clan

The Big Ban on Gaming by the CCP

Surveillance : The Chinese government will be spying on ALL single-player online games.

Online gaming : Bans gamers in China from playing with other gamers on servers around the world. They will be limited to playing with people only based in China . No more global gaming worlds for Chinese gamers.

Gaming curfew: The CCP has new strict laws that see a 10pm - 8am gaming curfew for those under 18. It also limits the amount of money you can spend inside of games to curb internet addiction.

Last updated: Apr 15, 2020 at 09:00 pm CDT