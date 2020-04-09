Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,556 Reviews & Articles | 60,095 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Scientists pinpoint which coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms lead to deathflame

Dead Island 2 to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and current-gen consoles

Dambuster strongly hints Dead Island 2 will be a cross-gen title on PS5, Xbox Series X

Derek Strickland | Apr 9, 2020 at 02:07 pm CDT (2 mins, 17 secs reading time)

Dead Island 2 is still happening, and it should release on both current-gen systems and next-gen consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X.

Dead Island 2 to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and current-gen consoles 67 | TweakTown.com

Dead Island 2 isn't dead. It did go through development hell for a while and changed hands three times--first Yager Interactive was on the project, then Sumo Digital stepped it, and now Homefront dev Dambuster Studios is at the helm--but it's still in the works. THQ Nordic is now calling the shots after buying Deep Silver, and the company strongly hints Dead Island 2 will be out by March 31, 2021.

That puts the sunny zombie sequel firmly in next-gen console territory. A new art director job listing indicates Dambuster plans to release the game across both gens, but in the Xbox Series X's case, it should just be an enhanced Xbox One version considering Microsoft isn't making next-gen exclusive titles.

Here's a snippet from the job listing:

The City of Angels is now the city of the undead.

]And so we need you to lead our art team as they create the sun soaked backdrop to a full scale zombie apocalypse set across the iconic Californian city for the next instalment in the world renowned Dead Island franchise.

This is a fantastic opportunity for you to further your career by leading the art direction on a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms at a genuinely progressive and forward thinking studio. Do you have proven experience in leading world class art teams to deliver AAA console focused titles? If so, then we have your next challenge waiting...

But when can we expect it? THQ Nordic plans to release 3 AAA games by March 31, 2021, and one of these games should be Saints Row V. The other is likely to be Dead Island 2, considering the game's long development cycle. But then again there's no guarantees.

Deep Silver also said they don't want to release Dead Island 2 the same year as Dying Light 2 launches.

Techland just delayed Dying Light 2 indefinitely so it could target next-gen consoles, so the timing could further be disrupted.

Buy at Amazon

Dead Island Definitive Collection - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.73
$59.74$30.00$18.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/9/2020 at 1:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dsdambuster.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.