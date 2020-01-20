Dying Light 2 delayed as Techland likely targets next-gen consoles

Dying Light 2 has been delayed from its initial Spring 2020 launch to an undetermined timeframe, Techland today announced.

First Final Fantasy VII Remake, then Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077, and now Techland's ambitious zombie apocalypse sequel Dying Light 2 is the next casualty of delay season. The devs don't currently have an actual revised release window and need more time to refine and polish the experience. We suspect Techland is currently adjusting and optimizing Dying Light 2 for next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

"We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information," said Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka.

"Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and the expectations of our fans."

Dying Light 2 is pretty big even without next-gen console targets. The game aims to create an immersive and emotionally-impacting world full of choice and consequence, complete with the verticality and action-packed first-person survival of the original game.

Techland asserts Dying Light 2 is four times as big as the first experience with a more focus on concentrated worldbuilding.

We'll probably get a new development update during a major trade show, possibly at E3 2020 at Microsoft's press conference. Remember Square Enix is publishing the game this time around so we could also see it at SE's E3 presence too.