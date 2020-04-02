Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Retired NBA superstar gets slapped with $16,000 Fortnite bill

A retired NBA superstar has been surprised when his credit card declined due to a $16,000 Fortnite bill

Apr 2, 2020

A retired NBA superstar has gone to the store to buy some items and was shocked to find out that his credit card declined. He was even more shocked when he realized why it was declining.

Kendrick Perkins isn't the biggest fan of video games, and since the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, many children and parents alike are staying home and enjoying forms of entertainment. One of those forms of entertainment for kids is video games, and according to Perkins, both of his sons have developed an obsession with Fortnite. This obsession didn't just cost Perkins some patience, but also a hefty bill.

When Perkins' card declined at the store, he checked his credit card report, and to his shock, he realized he had $16,000 worth of Fortnite bills attached to his account. Here's what he said, "I go to the store to buy something, credit card declined. I get my credit card bill back. Come to find out, I got US$16,000 worth of Fortnite bills on my credit card. It was from buying skins every day, whatever that is. I don't even know what it is."

Here's a little history on Perkins. Perkins had an NBA career that lasted 15 years, and throughout that time, he played 782 games and managed to win an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

