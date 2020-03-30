Breath of the Wild 2 likely won't release in 2020

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 probably won't release in 2020. All eyes will be on Nintendo's beloved platforming plumber as he celebrates his 35th birthday.

Mario is set to dominate 2020 with a slew of new games. The beloved Nintendo mascot is turning 35 this year and the company is going all out with a ton of new remasters and Mario re-releases on the Switch. Sources say Nintendo will release Switch remasters of Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2, Super Mario 3D World, and even Mario 64. Other games like a new Paper Mario are also expected this year too.

With a slate like that, Nintendo likely won't have room for another big first-party AAA release like Breath of the Wild 2. They won't need to roll out another big heavy-hitter for the rest of the fiscal year; Between Animal Crossing, the new Mario salvo, and the continued success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has 2020 locked down.

Even if the sequel is ready for release this year, it's likely Nintendo will space things out and drop BOTW 2 in 2021. Remember that the Zelda franchise also celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2021--the first Zelda game was released in Japan in February 1986--and what better way to commemorate the occasion with a bigger, better second chapter to one of the best RPGs ever made?

If BOTW 2 doesn't drop in 2021, we should expect Nintendo to give the same remaster treatment to the Zelda franchise. Expect to see Wii classics like Twilight Princess and Skyward Sword to cross over to the Switch sometime next year.