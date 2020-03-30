Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,542 Reviews & Articles | 59,958 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Is China hiding the real COVID-19 death toll? 21 million phones VANISHflame

Modern Warfare 2 remastered coming tomorrow, doesn't have multiplayer

Activision unleashes a Call of Duty onslaught in 2020 including a remaster of Modern Warfare 2's campaign

Derek Strickland | Mar 30, 2020 at 12:39 pm CDT (1 min, 54 secs reading time)

Not content with raking in tremendous earnings spikes with Call of Duty Mobile and the new Warzone battle royale, Activision plans to release another $25 campaign-only remaster to monetize nostalgia.

Modern Warfare 2 remastered coming tomorrow, doesn't have multiplayer 27 | TweakTown.com

Modern Warfare 2 remastered is coming tomorrow March 31, 2020 on all platforms, and it won't have any multiplayer or co-op. The news was accidentally leaked out by a PlayStation Germany store listing (now offline) that not only revealed info but also screenshots and a trailer. The remaster is campaign-only, which is a good move considering how intensely popular Warzone is right now. Gamers can re-experience some nostalgia to complement the crazy online chaos that the 150-player BR has to offer.

Modern Warfare 2 remastered coming tomorrow, doesn't have multiplayer 24 | TweakTown.comModern Warfare 2 remastered coming tomorrow, doesn't have multiplayer 25 | TweakTown.com

What's interesting is Modern Warfare 2 remastered shares skins with Modern Warfare and Warzone. Users can buy a special Ghost cosmetic bundle that's compatible with all three games, and changes Ghost's appearance in the singleplayer campaign. This is to be expected from Activision--the company will always find new ways to sell you old stuff--and ties right into the company's massive new engagement-monetization strategy that's permeated all of its games.

Modern Warfare 2 remastered coming tomorrow, doesn't have multiplayer 28 | TweakTown.com

Activision plans to ship Black Ops 5 later this year. No details have been confirmed, but past reports say the game will span a 40-year timeline that chronicles the Cold War as well as the Vietnam and Korean Wars. The game is reportedly particularly grisly and visceral, especially the Vietnam segments, which are recycled from Sledgehammer's cancelled Vietnam-era shooter that was in development in 2016.

Black Ops 5 is being developed by Treyarch in tandem with Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games. Activision expects it to sell less than Modern Warfare's 2019 reboot.

Modern Warfare 2 remastered coming tomorrow, doesn't have multiplayer 26 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$44.34
$52.99$46.99$39.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/30/2020 at 12:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cod.tracker.gg
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.