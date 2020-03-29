Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,540 Reviews & Articles | 59,952 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Is China hiding the real COVID-19 death toll? 21 million phones VANISHflame

Microsoft sees 775% increase in cloud demand with Xbox, Team services

COVID-19 social distancing sees Mircrosoft note a gigantic 775% increase in cloud services with Xbox, Teams services

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 29, 2020 at 10:33 pm CDT (1 min, 7 secs reading time)

Microsoft has experienced a gigantic increase in demand for its various cloud services in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, and all of its social distancing and work-from-home and stay-at-home policies by worldwide governments.

Microsoft sees 775% increase in cloud demand with Xbox, Team services 06 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft took to an Azure blog post, where they explained: "We have seen a 775 percent increase of our cloud services in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders". The services that are going through the surging demand include Microsoft Teams, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live, and Mixer -- while Windows Virtual Desktop usage has exploded by over 300%.

In order to handle the additional 775% load, Microsoft has tweaked its cloud services. The company explains in an Xbox support note: "To streamline moderation and ensure the best experience for our community, we're making small adjustments. We've temporarily turned off the ability to upload custom gamerpics, club pics, and club backgrounds".

Xbox gamers wouldn't be happy if their gaming services would be affected, so Microsoft is working hand-in-hand (maybe that's the wrong term to use with all this social distancing going on, but you know what I mean) with game publishers in order to "deliver higher-bandwidth activities like game updates during off-peak hours".

Buy at Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$341.02
$339.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/29/2020 at 5:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.