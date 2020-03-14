Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,525 Reviews & Articles | 59,739 News Posts

Coronavirus quarantine leads to 1 million Counter-Strike: GO players

Everyone's staying indoors and firing up their favorite games, leading to astronomical spikes in player counts

Derek Strickland | Mar 14, 2020 at 03:32 pm CDT (1 min, 47 secs reading time)

As the coronavirus rampantly spreads across the globe, whole countries are hitting the pause button on everyday life. People are staying indoors, working from home, and distancing themselves from others. And they're playing video games. Lots and lots of video games.

Coronavirus quarantine leads to 1 million Counter-Strike: GO players 743 | TweakTown.com

According to Steam DB's metrics, Counter-Strike: GO just broke over 1 million concurrent users in the last 24 hours. CS:GO is now the third Steam game to break 1 million players online at once, topped by DOTA 2's 1.2 million and PUBG's titanic 3.2 million. At the time of writing, CS:GO has over 930,000 active players. To put this number into perspective, roughly 1/9th or 11% of Steam's 90 million MAUs are playing Counter-Strike right now.

Valve might owe a lot of those numbers to the coronavirus outbreak as gamers and consumers stick indoors, especially in overseas regions like China and Italy, both of which have instituted mass shutdowns of businesses, gatherings, and social events.

Coronavirus quarantine leads to 1 million Counter-Strike: GO players 75 | TweakTown.com

CS:GO isn't the only game to see a massive uptick in players. Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free-to-play battle royale from Activision, has skyrocketed to 15 million players. The game saw a tremendous 9 million player spike in just two days time, and is growing faster than Apex Legends and Fortnite in comparative launch timing.

It also helps that ISPs are upgrading internet speeds and removing data caps during the coronavirus crisis. This will of course lead to a lot of streaming, gaming, and downloading across the globe.

I fully expect to see digital game sales and in-game purchase revenues jump on the heels of the coronavirus outbreak, and it'll be very interesting to see what each publisher has to say during the next fiscal earnings reports.

NEWS SOURCE:steamdb.info
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

