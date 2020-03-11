Doom Eternal is so extreme it has its own pre-workout drink

Want to transform into a demon-smashing brute with insane 22-inch biceps? Introducing Spicy Doom'ade, the new G Fuel energy drink that inspires you raze hell.

Doom Eternal is so hardcore that it apparently has its own official energy supplement. Today Gatorade's gaming-oriented G Fuel line announced Spicy Doom'ade BFG Edition, a drink mix with an insane 300mg of caffeine per serving.

It gets even more extreme though: The Doom Slayer's personal energy drink adds in some lava-hot cayenne pepper to the mix. Yes, this is a real thing. Doom'ade isn't pre-workout, but it'll definitely give you a nice jolt to keep you focused in whatever you're doing, whether it's pumping iron or pumping enemies full of shotgun shells.

Doom'ade is on sale now and costs $39.99 for a 40-serving container.