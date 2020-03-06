Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,520 Reviews & Articles | 59,741 News Posts

Resident Evil 3's Nemesis is like Alien Isolation's xenomorph

Just like Alien Isolation's xenomorph, Nemesis will smash into safe rooms to ruin your day

Derek Strickland | Mar 6, 2020 at 04:32 pm CST (1 min, 18 secs reading time)

For Resident Evil 3's terrifying villain, Nemesis isn't just a name--it's a way of life. You're never safe from the walking mutant tank.

Resident Evil 3's Nemesis is like Alien Isolation's xenomorph 6 | TweakTown.com

Nemesis is a lot like Alien: Isolation's xenomorph. The S.T.A.R.s-obsessed monstrosity is relentless in his pursuit and will stop at nothing to just annihilate Jill every chance he gets. And like the terrifying alien, Nemesis will hunt you at any point in the game.

As per Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano, Nemesis can even smash through safe rooms to test your mettle. Basically Resident Evil 3 doesn't really have safe rooms because you're never actually safe from Nemesis. I can already feel my anxiety rising.

Resident Evil 2 REmake's terrifying Mr. X was a foreboding terror, but we could at least cut off his pursuit by going into a safe room. This won't work for Nemesis. He'll simply come right on in and say how d'ya do with his explosive flamethrower.

Another bit of leaked demo info reveals some more tidbits about Capcom's haunting new remake. Apparently Carlos will have playable sequences, and Raccoon City is so big players will be able to fast-travel between locations. This is pretty huge and represents a significant achievement for Capcom and its RE Engine-powered zombie remasters. Not only is RE3's Raccoon City more dense, vertical, and interactive, but it's bigger than ever and a big contracts to RE2's locales.

Resident Evil 3 remake will release on April 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 3 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.94
$49.94-$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2020 at 1:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, twitter.com, usgamer.net

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.