Resident Evil 3's Nemesis is like Alien Isolation's xenomorph

Just like Alien Isolation's xenomorph, Nemesis will smash into safe rooms to ruin your day

For Resident Evil 3's terrifying villain, Nemesis isn't just a name--it's a way of life. You're never safe from the walking mutant tank.

Nemesis is a lot like Alien: Isolation's xenomorph. The S.T.A.R.s-obsessed monstrosity is relentless in his pursuit and will stop at nothing to just annihilate Jill every chance he gets. And like the terrifying alien, Nemesis will hunt you at any point in the game.

As per Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano, Nemesis can even smash through safe rooms to test your mettle. Basically Resident Evil 3 doesn't really have safe rooms because you're never actually safe from Nemesis. I can already feel my anxiety rising.

Resident Evil 2 REmake's terrifying Mr. X was a foreboding terror, but we could at least cut off his pursuit by going into a safe room. This won't work for Nemesis. He'll simply come right on in and say how d'ya do with his explosive flamethrower.

Another bit of leaked demo info reveals some more tidbits about Capcom's haunting new remake. Apparently Carlos will have playable sequences, and Raccoon City is so big players will be able to fast-travel between locations. This is pretty huge and represents a significant achievement for Capcom and its RE Engine-powered zombie remasters. Not only is RE3's Raccoon City more dense, vertical, and interactive, but it's bigger than ever and a big contracts to RE2's locales.

Resident Evil 3 remake will release on April 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.