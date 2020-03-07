Get your 'Knives Out' for our Blu-ray giveaway!

Take home your own copy of 'Knives Out' on Blu-ray in our latest giveaway

Thanks to our friends at Universal Sony Home Entertainment, we have ten Blu-ray copies of the new release smash 'Knives Out' to give away to our awesome readers.

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson ('Looper,' 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi') pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in 'Knives Out' a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell, 'Knives Out' is a witty and stylish whodunnit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

To go into the running to win a prize, post this article to your social media profiles, send your postal address to ben at TweakTown dot com and correctly answer the following question before the competition closes on March 13.

Name the successful HBO series of which Rian Johnson directed three episodes.

'Knives Out' is available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from March 11.