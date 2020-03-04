Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer could drop soon, according to fresh rumors

Rockstar's YouTube channel accidentally teases Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

By Anthony Garreffa on Mar 4, 2020 at 08:29 pm CST - 1 min, 41 secs reading time

The entire gaming world is going to explode once Rockstar officially teases Grand Theft Auto 6, but it looks like the company kinda did -- on their own YouTube channel of all places.

In a tweet from Rockstar_Mag, a very small but very important discovery has been made on Rockstar's official YouTube channel. The tweet itself shows that Rockstar has added a private video to their YouTube channel, that hasn't been unveiled to the public yet. This of course has started the rumors that it could be for Grand Theft Auto 6.

But with the Game Developers Conference recently postponed and a bunch of developers out of pocket, and out of the eyes of the media to show off their games -- maybe Rockstar had planned a GDC 2020 tease for Grand Theft Auto 6? We'll never know, but now all eyes will be on Rockstar going forward (as if they weren't already) as we get closer to E3 2020 -- which is still going ahead, according to its organizers.

We know that from previous rumors that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be based in Jamaica, Columbia -- with some eagle-eyed readers noticing that Rockstar sent out Christmas presents to their staff with some badges that had the Jamaican and Colombian flags on them. This saw people believing that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be based in South America.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering.

