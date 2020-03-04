Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer could drop soon, according to fresh rumors

The entire gaming world is going to explode once Rockstar officially teases Grand Theft Auto 6, but it looks like the company kinda did -- on their own YouTube channel of all places.

In a tweet from Rockstar_Mag, a very small but very important discovery has been made on Rockstar's official YouTube channel. The tweet itself shows that Rockstar has added a private video to their YouTube channel, that hasn't been unveiled to the public yet. This of course has started the rumors that it could be for Grand Theft Auto 6.

But with the Game Developers Conference recently postponed and a bunch of developers out of pocket, and out of the eyes of the media to show off their games -- maybe Rockstar had planned a GDC 2020 tease for Grand Theft Auto 6? We'll never know, but now all eyes will be on Rockstar going forward (as if they weren't already) as we get closer to E3 2020 -- which is still going ahead, according to its organizers.

We know that from previous rumors that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be based in Jamaica, Columbia -- with some eagle-eyed readers noticing that Rockstar sent out Christmas presents to their staff with some badges that had the Jamaican and Colombian flags on them. This saw people believing that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be based in South America.