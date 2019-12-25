Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,533 Reviews & Articles | 66,062 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA: GeForce RTX 2080 is faster than PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be based in Jamaica, Colombia

Grand Theft Auto 6 inspired by Narcos, rumored to be based in South America

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 21 mins ago

Rockstar Games will break the gaming world when it launches Grand Theft Auto 6, something that I broke the news on all the way back in February 2015.

grand-theft-auto-6-based-jamaica-south-america_02

But now, we're hearing about where Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set, with rumors flying that Rockstar will set GTA 6 somewhere like South America. The news on Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming from Rockstar sending out Christmas presents to their staff... and some eagle-eyed readers.

One of the Rockstar Games employees posted their present on Twitter, with a bunch of badges that include Rockstar logos on top of the Jamaican and Colombian flags. This has led people to believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 could take place in both South America and Colombia.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$22.99
$27.95$29.98$29.14
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/25/2019 at 8:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, reddit.com
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA: GeForce RTX 2080 is faster than PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.