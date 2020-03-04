Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
HyperX announces two new mechanical keyboards with new Aqua switches

HyperX has announced a new type of tactile mechanical switch for keyboards, introducing HyperX Aqua

By Jak Connor on Mar 4, 2020

HyperX has announced a new line of mechanical keyboards that feature its new Aqua switch that has a click rate of 80 million.

Two brand new variants of HyperX's Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboards have been announced. According to HyperX, both of these new keyboards feature RGB LEDs for "for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects" and sport five different levels of brightness. Both of the keyboards also come with HyperX Aqua switches that have a click rate of 80 million, a reduced travel distance of 3.8mm, an actuation point of 1.8mm, and an operating force of 45g.

HyperX allows users to customize their keyboards through HyperX's NGenuity software. In this software, users can configure a range of different features, such as macros, lighting effects, and more. On top of that, both of the new keyboards come with what is called Custom Game Mode, which allows users to "enable and disable macro keys", and store them in the save library. HyperX Alloy Origins with Aqua switches are currently available now, and to find out more about them head on over to the HyperX website here.

