Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,586 Reviews & Articles | 67,023 News Posts

Amazon France may have just leaked 'Horizon Zero Dawn' for PC by Sony

Amazon France posted a listing for Horizon Zero Dawn coming over to PC

By Jak Connor on Feb 27, 2020 at 01:09 am CST - 1 min, 30 secs reading time

Amazon is notorious for posting listings for games that aren't even on a specific platform yet, and just this morning that that very thing happened for Horizon Zero Dawn.

The listing was posted by Amazon France, and it claimed that Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn would be coming over to the PC. Funnily enough, the listing also says that Sony is apart of the transition, and not too long ago Kotaku's Jason Schreier said that Sony was looking at bringing Horizon Zero Dawn over to PC. While this could easily be a coincidence, the correlation is still there.

Maybe Sony and Guerrilla Games are currently working on a PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn behind the scenes. It should also be noted that the third anniversary for Horizon Zero Dawn is almost upon us (Feb 28th), so maybe an announcement could come soon? Another fact to take away from this is that Horizon Zero Dawn is built on the Decima Engine, which was given to Hideo Kojima to build Death Stranding and Death Stranding is arriving on PC sometime later this year. So maybe Horizon Zero Dawn will receive the same treatment?

Buy at Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$13.94
$13.94$13.92$13.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2020 at 7:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:destructoid.com, windowscentral.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.