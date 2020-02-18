Nintendo ends drought with Animal Crossing Direct showcase

Nintendo finally ends the drought with a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct showcase planned for February 20.

The latest Nintendo Direct will star the furry islanders of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a sizable 25 minute livestream. The Direct, which goes live on Thursday, February 20 at 6am PST / 9am EST (those times though), will cover a myriad of topics about Tom Nook's famous vacation package. We should expect to see more details on characters, building and crafting options, interactions with other players via co-op and online play, and the biggest of all, cloud saves.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks to be the ultimate relaxing palate cleanser with it's ultra-cute style and laid-back tone, but don't let that fool you: You're still in debt to Tom Nook and you've got to work your tail off to repay those bells. We should get a closer look at major gameplay mechanics--exploration, customization, etc.--and a tour through the charming tropical isle.

There's also indications that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have some sort of paid post-launch expansions or even in-game microtransactions, but we probably won't get confirmation in Thursday's Direct.

The new Nintendo Direct goes live on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6am PST / 9am EST. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out March 20, 2020 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

If the hustle and bustle of modern life's got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you'll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you've crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May've even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn't there a part of you that longs for...freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered! Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more! This new addition to the Animal Crossing series launches March 20, 2020, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system. Features Customize your character and home, and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you like!), as you create your very own island paradise.

Experience a robust new crafting system-collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools!

Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities like gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming NPCs, and more, as classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways within the deserted-island setting.