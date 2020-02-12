Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra does not include 45W charger in the box

Even after spending $1400, you won't get the 45W charger in the box for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Now that Samsung's new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones is here, we're finding out what you do, and do not get in the box with your shiny new flagship smartphone.

Samsung will NOT be including the super-fast 45W charger in the box for its flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones -- something that one would think would be included in the box. Instead, you'll get the slightly slower 25W fast charger in the box with the 45W charger being an optional accessory that, yep -- you guessed it, you'll have to pay for.

This is no different to Samsung's other flagship Galaxy Note 10+ that supports 45W charging, but includes the 25W charger in the box and sees the 45W charger as another optional accessory. But after spending $1400 on a new Galaxy S20 Ultra, you'd hope that Samsung would be nice enough to give you all of the bells and whistles... I guess not.