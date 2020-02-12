Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,579 Reviews & Articles | 66,912 News Posts

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra does not include 45W charger in the box

Even after spending $1400, you won't get the 45W charger in the box for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 12, 2020 08:24 pm CST

Now that Samsung's new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones is here, we're finding out what you do, and do not get in the box with your shiny new flagship smartphone.

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-does-not-include-45w-charger-in-the-box_05

Samsung will NOT be including the super-fast 45W charger in the box for its flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones -- something that one would think would be included in the box. Instead, you'll get the slightly slower 25W fast charger in the box with the 45W charger being an optional accessory that, yep -- you guessed it, you'll have to pay for.

This is no different to Samsung's other flagship Galaxy Note 10+ that supports 45W charging, but includes the 25W charger in the box and sees the 45W charger as another optional accessory. But after spending $1400 on a new Galaxy S20 Ultra, you'd hope that Samsung would be nice enough to give you all of the bells and whistles... I guess not.

Buy at Amazon

Ringke Fusion X Case Designed for Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (2020) - Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2020 at 6:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.