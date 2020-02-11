Samsung Galaxy S20: super-slick 120Hz display, but 60Hz out of the box

Samsung ships each one of its new Galaxy S20 smartphones with a gloriously smooth 120Hz display, with the new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra packing Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O displays.

But one thing Samsung wasn't too clear on was the native resolutions of the displays, and what you'll get out of the box. Out of the box Samsung is configuring the Galaxy S20 family of smartphones with its native 3200 x 1440 resolution -- but at 60Hz. If you want that slick 120Hz goodness you'll need to drop down to 2400 x 1080.

Not only that, but Samsung has bumped up the touch response on the Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra to a much higher 240Hz. This means you'll feel the phone feeling faster, as well as it being at a much faster 120Hz refresh rate.

