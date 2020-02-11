Samsung Galaxy S20 family revealed: 120Hz screens, 5G, so much more

Pre-orders open on February 21, available on March 6, with prices ranging between $999 and $1599

Samsung has finally unveiled its new family of Galaxy S20 smartphones, with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra -- all of which are joined with the exciting new foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

All of the new Galaxy S20 smartphones roll out with a super-slick 120Hz refresh rate and OLED HDR+ capable display, 5G connectivity, and ridiculous camera rigs. Starting with the new Galaxy S20 we have a 6.2-inch OLED HDR+ display, while the S20+ gets bumped up to a 6.-inch display, and the S20 Ultra has a much larger 6.9-inch display.

The camera systems on each phone are unique, with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ having identical camera rigs with triple-camera setups that boast dual 12-megapixel snappers (1 x wide, 1 x ultra-wide) while you get a larger 64-megapixel telephoto snapper and 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra has the same triple-camera setup but it bumps everything up -- the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera remains but it's joined by a ridiculous 108-megapixel wide camera and bumped down 48-megapixel telephoto lens, but boosted up again for those all-important selfies with a 40-megapixel front-facing camera.

Samsung's entire stack of Galaxy S20 smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 processor, support fast charging, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and so much more. Inside, we have 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage by default, which is expandable by microSD. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast, rocking 16GB of RAM.

Battery wise we have a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy S20, a 4500mAh unit in the Galaxy S20+ and a huge 5000mAh battery in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Prices begin at $999 and tap out at $1599.

I'll have a larger post on the Galxay S20 family of smartphones in a few hours where I'll cover everything in more detail. For now, I'm pretty blown away with what we have here, but it's everything we already knew from the leaks over the last couple of weeks.