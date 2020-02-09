Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
MWC organizers lay down rules: banning people from Wuhan, China

MWC 2020 organizers GSMA push big safeguards over coronavirus fears, banning people from Hubei province

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 9, 2020 09:08 pm CST

Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, and with major companies like LG and NVIDIA pulling out of the mobile-focused event, MWC organizers GSMA have some new ground rules because of coronavirus fears.

GSMA has banned anyone coming from the Hubei province in China, where Wuhan is the capital and thought to be the origin of the coronavirus outbreak. Catalan health minister Alba Verges explains: "The Catalan health system is prepared to detect and treat coronavirus, to give the most appropriate response, and this must be clear to those attending MWC Barcelona".

As for the rules for MWC 2020, GSMA CEO John Hoffman laid them out:

  • All travelers from the Hubei province will not be permitted access to the event
  • All travelers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate)
  • Temperature screening will be implemented
  • Attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected.

