Puma debuts range of Sonic the Hedgehog clothing

Sonic the Hedgehog movie is about to hit theaters, so Puma is ready with some new Sonic clothes

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters next week, so to capitalize on that Puma has unveiled its new range of Sonic clothes and shoes, for the most hardcore Sonic fans.

One of the most expensive products in Puma's new line of Sonic the Hedgehog products are the PUMA x SONIC RS-X3 sneakers, which come in two different colors that both cost $120. There are some cool hoodies up for grabs for $65 each, while there's some Sonic Leadcat Sliders for $30.

It wouldn't be a new range of Sonic products without a ton of stuff for kids, with toddler sneakers themed with Knuckles up for grabs for $55 while kids versions of the same shoes cost $60. There are some kids backpacks for $25, bucket hats for $20, and adult-sized t-shirts for $35. Check out Puma's range of Sonic clothes and shoes from Puma here.