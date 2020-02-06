Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is coming to the Nintendo Switch this March

While fans of the Saints Row series wait patiently for news about the game's fifth title, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to enjoy the fourth game in portable mode.

If you haven't played a Saints Row title, and own a Nintendo Switch, now your chance to jump into some of the over-the-top action ever created. A new announcement trailer has been posted to the official Saints Row website that reveals Saints Row: Re-Elected will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch with a tonne of downloadable content.

If you haven't played Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, here's a quick summary of what you are in store for. You play as the President of the United States who is facing an alien invasion, and you must do whatever means necessary to stop these aliens from invading your home. Players have an incredibly diverse range of weapons to use, and ways of disposing of the alien invaders -- and the best bit about it is that it's all ridiculous action. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on March 27th for $40.