The Outer Worlds is digital-only on Switch

The Outer Worlds is coming to Switch on March 6, 2020, but it won't have an actual physical release.

Obsidian's amazing Fallout New Vegas in space RPG is the latest Switch game to ship as a download-only title. If you buy the game at a retail store, you'll get an empty case with a redeemable download code inside. An actual game cartridge isn't included in the box. This makes sense considering it's technically a AAA indie game funded by Private Division, a new indie publishing label of Take-Two Interactive.

Sadly we don't know how big The Outer Worlds will be on Switch. The port is being handled by Virtuos, and apparently runs pretty well on the Tegra X1-powered handheld-console hybrid. Obsidian was actually impressed that the game could run on the Switch at all, and even more surprised at how well the system handled their RPG creation.

The Outer Worlds will be available on the Nintendo Switch via eShop download or in-store box purchase on March 6, 2020 for $59.99.