Modern Warfare reboot makes $1 billion in sales

Infinity Ward's MW reboot is a massive success with over $1 billion sales generated to date

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot has generated over $1 billion sales, Activision today confirms. That doesn't even include microtransaction revenues.

Modern Warfare is a gargantuan success for Activision. Not only did it pass $1 billion in to-date sales since its release on October 25, the game is the most-played Call of Duty game of this console generation, beating out other titles like Ghosts, Black Ops 4, and CoD: WWII.

"The award-winning title, which has sold more than $1 billion in sell-through worldwide, has surpassed 500 million multiplayer hours played since release with nearly 300 million multiplayer matches," the press release says.

Interestingly enough, the Modern Warfare reboot doesn't hold a candle to MW3's stellar performance. Modern Warfare 3 managed to generate $1 billion in game sales in 16 days, handily beating the reboot's 48 days.

The Modern Warfare reboot did amazingly well on opening weekend sales, beating some previous franchise entries. The game still didn't conquer Black Ops II's reigning half a billion made in a single day, though.

Black Ops II - $500 million in one day

Black Ops III - $550 million in first three-day weekend sales

WWII - $500 million in weekend sales

Black Ops 4 - $500 million weekend sales

Modern Warfare Reboot - $600 million weekend sales

This is just the start for the Modern Warfare reboot. Activision will have a long tail of monetization with new battle pass schemes as well as piecemeal microtransactions, all of which will fuel the largest post-DLC roadmap for any Call of Duty game to date.