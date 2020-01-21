Xbox boss in Japan talking about gaming in 2020 and beyond

Xbox boss Phil Spencer and his team are in Japan talking studios, publishers about gaming in 2020, and beyond

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has tweeted out that he and his team are currently in Japan talking with game studios and publishers about 2020, and beyond.

Spencer tweeted: "Great to be back in Japan with the team talking and listening to amazing studios and publishers about 2020 and beyond. Really strong energy and excitement here about gaming's future". Microsoft hasn't been as tight in Japan as Sony has in its home country, but we could see that change in 2020 and beyond once the Xbox Series X launches later this year.

Microsoft having a larger influence in Japan going forward only makes sense, especially as it will want to battle Sony wherever it can against the PlayStation 5 with its new Xbox Series X console. Maybe Spencer and his team were there to talk with Japanese game studios about a possible acquisition? I guess we'll find out soon enough.