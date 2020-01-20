Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASUS Radeon RX 5600 XT: ROG Strix, TUF Gaming variants teased

ASUS factory overclocked both of its custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

AMD is about to unleash their Radeon RX 5600 XT onto the world, with AIB partner ASUS unleashing two of its custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards in the ROG Strix and TUF Gaming variants.

Starting with the flagship ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT O6G, which comes in a large triple-slot design with DirectCU III cooling and 3 x Axial-Tech fans.

ASUS has idle fan stop that disables the fans when the card isn't being stressed, RGB lighting (of course), and 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors.

ASUS also has the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO graphics card, which maintains the why-the-hell-is-it-a-triple-slot design, but with the TUF X3 cooler.

We still have 3 x Axial-Tech fans, idle fan stop tech, and a metal backplate. But, the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO is powered by a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

