Intel to detail Xe GPU architecture and features at GDC 2020

Intel teased its Xe DG1 software development vehicle at CES 2020, but it looks like the Xe GPU architecture itself will be unveiled in greater detail at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March 2020.

Intel itself has said it will be hosting a session at GDC 2020 about its Xe GPU architecture, where we'll find out more details on the hardware architecture, and more. Intel explains: "Intel's brand new Xe Architecture has been teased for a while, and is scheduled for release later this year! This update brings a significant compute, geometry and throughput improvements over today's widely used Gen9 and Gen11 graphics".

The post continues: "This talk will provide a detailed tour of the hardware architecture behind Intel's upcoming GPUs - unveiling the structure behind its building blocks and their performance implications. Special consideration will be taken to explain how graphics engineers can best exploit the new Xe Architecture. We will then take an in-depth look at the powerful new features being introduced with this new architecture".

I hope to be on the ground at GDC 2020 delivering you content as usual, and I'll sit in on this session with Intel and get all the details I possibly can about Xe and Intel's first graphics card since the Intel i740.