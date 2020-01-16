Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,553 Reviews & Articles | 66,452 News Posts

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joins NBC, signs $200M contract

NBC lured Seth MacFarlane away with $200 million 5-year deal

By: Anthony Garreffa from 24 mins ago

NBCUniversal has just secured Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, with MacFarlane signing a huge $200 million TV deal that gives him some great flexibility.

family-guy-creator-seth-macfarlane-joins-nbc-signs-200m-contract_02

MacFarlane will be leaving his warm home of 20th Century Fox TV, with MacFarlane's new deal will see the Family Guy creator creating new content for NBC's entire portfolio. Not only that, but MacFarlane will be free to sell to outside buyers including Netflix, as well as being a free agent on the movie side of things.

MacFarlane is a big fish to catch, so it should come as no surprise that he was being courted by Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Warners, Sony, ViacomCBS and Disney. In the end, the 5-year $200 million deal with more freedom at NBCUniversal won him over.

Dawn Olmstead, president of cable- and streaming-focused Universal Content Studios, said: "What is exciting about working with a multifaceted talent like Seth is that we as a studio can give him the latitude to create across both internal and external platforms. Seth's scope and desire is impressive. He and [production company Fuzzy Door topper] Erica Huggins want to create for broadcast, cable and streaming. It's going to be a very busy and fruitful partnership".

Buy at Amazon

Family Guy Volumes 1-12 Ultimate Complete Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$188.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2020 at 12:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:hollywoodreporter.com, cdn1.thr.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.