Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,549 Reviews & Articles | 66,387 News Posts

Awesome Games Done Quick raises over $3 million for charity

Awesome Games Done Quick does it again, pulling in millions for cancer research

By: Derek Strickland from 43 mins ago

Gaming's biggest speedrunning marathon celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and pulled in over $3 million for cancer research.

Every year the world's best speed runners come together to break games right before our eyes. Awesome Games Done Quick is an annual spectacle of prowess, skill, and determination, a kind of Olympics for video game speed runs that raises millions for charity in the process. This year was no different, and AGDQ generated over $3.13 million in 24 hours for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

To date, Awesome Games Done Quick has raised over $25 million for multiple charities including the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, AbleGamers, and Organization for Autism Research.

Highlights of AGDQ2020 include:

  • Beating GTA San Andreas in 4 hours
  • Beating Fallout Anthology in 2 hours
  • Smashing through The Outer Worlds in 14 minutes
  • Tackling Link's Awakening in 1 hour
  • Beating Metroid in 16 minutes

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.