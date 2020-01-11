Sony probably won't be at E3 2020, may hold its own event

Sony likely to skip E3 2020 in favor of its own PS5-centered showcase

Sony plans to skip E3 2020 for the second year in a row, sources tell Video Game Chronicle.

Back in 2019, Sony skipped E3 for the first time in two decades. The games-maker didn't hold anything during E3 2019, and kept totally radio silent during gaming's biggest season. There was no special event held outside the LA Convention Center grounds. Sony is now marching to the beat of its own drum, and sources familiar with the company's plans say this trend will continue in 2020.

"As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community. PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers," Sony told Kotaku in 2018.

"As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can't wait to share our plans with you."

Sony has yet to confirm its E3 2020 plans, but VGC reports we won't see the PlayStation 5 at E3 2020. Some analysts like Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter thinks this is a mistake, and honestly I agree with him. All eyes will be on Sony and Microsoft as next-gen consoles gear up for their Holiday 2020 launch, and jumping from E3 would give Microsoft the full limelight.

Then again Sony could just hold its own PlayStation-centric event during E3 times to help supplement PS5 info, reveal new games, and overall show off the system.

Reports say Sony plans to reveal the PlayStation 5 during a special event in February, so any E3 presence or timely showcase will supplement the details and info revealed in February.

Nothing's been set in stone and we'll be sure to update you when we hear more.