Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,328 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 release on the SAME day: May 21, 2021

Mod released that brings Resident Evil 2's zombies to 60FPS from 30FPS

This mod brings the FPS of the zombies in Resident Evil 2 to 60FPS from 30FPS

By: Jak Connor from 7 mins ago

One of the few issues that players had with Capcom's incredible Resident Evil 2 Remake was that the zombies' animation was only in 30FPS. That problem can now be solved with this mod.

mod-released-brings-resident-evil-2s-zombies-60fps-30fps_01

PC gamers really hate low FPS, and to some PC gamers, 30FPS is just unbearable. Luckily, PC gamers are competent when it comes to fixing these problems and release mods that solve said issues. That is precisely the case for Resident Evil 2 on the PC, modders have released a fix for distant zombies' animations being locked at 30FPS, bringing it up to a smooth 60FPS.

If you are wondering how to install the mod, follow these steps: Download the framerate unlocker from here, open the file and install it. You might have to select your games .exe file, which can be found here "Steamsteamappscommon RESIDENT EVIL 2 BIOHAZARD RE2". I'd advise checking your framerate before and after installing the mod as enabling could hinder performance on some not-so-powerful PC's.

Buy at Amazon

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 3:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:dsogaming.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.