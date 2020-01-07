Razer Sila 5G home router revealed at CES 2020

CES 2020 - Razer first launched its wireless mesh gaming router towards the end of 2018, a gaming router called Sila, but now there's a new one and it packs 5G connectivity.

The new Razer Sila 5G Home Router concept was shown off at CES 2020, and with it brings some changes -- it's now a 5G-based home mesh router, as well as a mobile 5G hotspot. Razer taps its built-in FasTrack engine, a technology that dynamically optimizes network prioritization so that it keeps latency ultra-low and bandwidth high for gaming.

Razer Sila 5G is smart in the way that it can tell the difference between a gaming PC and a console, and it has the ability to lock a certain amount of bandwidth for online gaming. This is good if you've got multiple people throughout the house on varying devices like consoles, PCs, notebooks, tablets and smartphones -- and want to guarantee a certain amount of bandwidth to a particular PC or device. You can control a bunch of these settings from Razer's own mobile app, too.

But don't go thinking you can buy it -- as the Razer Sila 5G Home Router concept is not a consumer product in the way a normal Razer product is. The company worked with the Singaporean government and a telecom in Singapore, the home of Razer, on the new Sila 5G. There are currently no plans to make the router available outside of Singapore.