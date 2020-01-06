Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard comes with Stream Deck software

Corsair's new gaming keyboard comes stock with Stream Deck software built right in

CES 2020 - Corsair just announced its new premium K95 RGB Platinum XT designed specifically with streamers in mind.

Corsair's new K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard (our review here) is an interesting synergy between high-end gaming and streaming peripherals, representing the latest evolution of Corsair's multi-faceted brand. The K95 RGB Platinum XT sports all the major features you'd expect from a $200 enthusiast-grade mechanical keyboard--performance Cherry MX switches, highly customizable macros with special textured keys, full key (NKRO) with 100% anti-ghosting, and even a nice splash of RGB thrown in.

This time Corsair injected Stream Deck software right into the keyboard. Gamers, content creators, and streamers can essentially turn their K95 Platinum XT into a Stream Deck and launch custom commands and programs via the keyboard's six macro buttons. I'd love to have seen an extra row of macros for this purpose, but it's still a nifty addition. Corsair's iCUE lighting software is also baked right in, giving users direct control over RGB profiles.

The Corsair K95 Platinum XT comes in three switch varieties, Cherry MX Brown, Silver, or Blue, and is now available for $199.