Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,198 News Posts

Alienware 25 monitor: 25-inch 1080p at 240Hz with 'Fast IPS' panel

Dell's new Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) packs a 'Fast IPS' panel: 1080p 240Hz, too

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

Dell has just unveiled a few new Alienware gaming monitors, with its latest Alienware 25 gaming display unveiled with a Fast IPS panel and 240Hz refresh rate.

alienware-25-monitor-inch-1080p-240hz-fast-ips-panel_01

The new Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) gaming monitor packs a 25-inch "Fast IPS" panel, with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, and 178-degree viewing angles. Dell is including AMD FreeSync technology support, with pending NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

Connectivity wise we have either DisplayPort or HDMI, but Dell didn't announce detailed specs for its Alienware 25 gaming monitor. It does rock its gorgeous alien-inspired design, with cable management that is both practical, and looks great. The new Alienware 25 goes on sale on March 11, 2020 with no pricing just yet.

alienware-25-monitor-inch-1080p-240hz-fast-ips-panel_02

Dell's own Alienware 27 gaming monitor sells for $600 with the same 1080p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, so we should see it sell for somewhere between $350-$450. I'll write another story once Dell provides pricing and more details.

Buy at Amazon

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2518Hf)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$359.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 2:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.