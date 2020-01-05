Alienware 25 monitor: 25-inch 1080p at 240Hz with 'Fast IPS' panel

Dell has just unveiled a few new Alienware gaming monitors, with its latest Alienware 25 gaming display unveiled with a Fast IPS panel and 240Hz refresh rate.

The new Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) gaming monitor packs a 25-inch "Fast IPS" panel, with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, and 178-degree viewing angles. Dell is including AMD FreeSync technology support, with pending NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

Connectivity wise we have either DisplayPort or HDMI, but Dell didn't announce detailed specs for its Alienware 25 gaming monitor. It does rock its gorgeous alien-inspired design, with cable management that is both practical, and looks great. The new Alienware 25 goes on sale on March 11, 2020 with no pricing just yet.

Dell's own Alienware 27 gaming monitor sells for $600 with the same 1080p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, so we should see it sell for somewhere between $350-$450. I'll write another story once Dell provides pricing and more details.