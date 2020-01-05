Samsung unveils Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones

The new phones are budget versions of Samsung's flagship smartphones

Samsung has announced two new smartphones in the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite handsets, with the new phones acting as budget versions of the popular 2019 flagships.

The new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have premium features at lower prices, starting with both the phones rocking a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400 x 1800 native resolutions. Inside, we have the Galaxy S10 Lite packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite uses Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chip.

Samsung uses a triple-camera rig on both the phones, with the Galaxy S10 Lite packing a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens; a 48-megapixel F2.0 wide-angle lens featuring "Super Steady OIS" (something the Note 10 Lite doesn't have). It also has a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123-degree angle lens.

The larger Galaxy Note 10 Lite features higher-end camera chops, with Samsung using a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide; a 12-megapixel f/1.7 wide-angle lens with dual-pixel technology and OIS; and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens (also with OIS).

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 Lite maintains its S-Pen abilities, with the same Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support that came in with the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung hasn't detailed pricing on the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, nor do we have any market information or ETA. I'll provide those when they get announced.