Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,228 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased

Samsung unveils Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones

The new phones are budget versions of Samsung's flagship smartphones

By: Anthony Garreffa from 50 mins ago

Samsung has announced two new smartphones in the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite handsets, with the new phones acting as budget versions of the popular 2019 flagships.

samsung-unveils-galaxy-s10-lite-note-10-smartphones_01

The new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have premium features at lower prices, starting with both the phones rocking a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400 x 1800 native resolutions. Inside, we have the Galaxy S10 Lite packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite uses Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chip.

Samsung uses a triple-camera rig on both the phones, with the Galaxy S10 Lite packing a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens; a 48-megapixel F2.0 wide-angle lens featuring "Super Steady OIS" (something the Note 10 Lite doesn't have). It also has a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123-degree angle lens.

The larger Galaxy Note 10 Lite features higher-end camera chops, with Samsung using a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide; a 12-megapixel f/1.7 wide-angle lens with dual-pixel technology and OIS; and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens (also with OIS).

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 Lite maintains its S-Pen abilities, with the same Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support that came in with the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung hasn't detailed pricing on the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, nor do we have any market information or ETA. I'll provide those when they get announced.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB (SM-G973UZKAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$649.99
$649.99$649.99$891.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 3:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:xda-developers.com
TRENDING NOW: ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.