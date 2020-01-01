Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,538 Reviews & Articles | 66,140 News Posts

Samsung's new QLED 8K TV: one of the first certified by 8K Association

Samsung will enter the 8K standards war with LG with its new QLED 8K TV

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 25 mins ago

Samsung has just announced that its new 8K QLED TVs will be included in the first wave of 8K TVs that have been certified by the 8K Association, or 8KA.

samsungs-new-qled-8k-tv-one-first-certified-association_04

This certification means that TV manufacturers like Samsung and LG need to offer, at a minimum, 7680 x 4320 (8K resolution), with 600 nits of brightness, and support the HDMI 2.1 and HEVC (H.265) standards.

Samsung can now market its 8K QLED TVs being certified by the 8KA, with its own logo and all. Samsung Display VR Hyogun Lee explains: "Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions".

Buy at Amazon

Samsung 75-inch Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019 Model) (QN75Q900RB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$5793.52
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/1/2020 at 8:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.