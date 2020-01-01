Samsung's new QLED 8K TV: one of the first certified by 8K Association

Samsung will enter the 8K standards war with LG with its new QLED 8K TV

Samsung has just announced that its new 8K QLED TVs will be included in the first wave of 8K TVs that have been certified by the 8K Association, or 8KA.

This certification means that TV manufacturers like Samsung and LG need to offer, at a minimum, 7680 x 4320 (8K resolution), with 600 nits of brightness, and support the HDMI 2.1 and HEVC (H.265) standards.

Samsung can now market its 8K QLED TVs being certified by the 8KA, with its own logo and all. Samsung Display VR Hyogun Lee explains: "Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions".