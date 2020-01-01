Researchers use Quantum entanglement to teleport data between chips

Scientists achieve quantum teleportation of data between two computer chips for the first time ever

In a world-first, scientists from the University of Bristol and the Technical University of Denmark have achieved quantum teleportation of data between two computer chips thanks to quantum entanglement.

This breakthrough is significant in the fact that the scientists sent the information from one chip to another chip -- while they were physically separated, and had nothing to do with each other. The researchers have said that this recent breakthrough could open the world of quantum computers and quantum internet.

The team used a pair of entangled photons on the chip, and then performed a quantum measurement on one of the photons -- and thanks to quantum entanglement (where the two particles are intertwined they can communicate over extremely long distances) the other chip saw its properties changed, almost magically.

If you think about it, it truly is borderline magical. They were able to make changes to one chip and through quantum entanglement the other chip had its quantum state changed. Until now, scientists were unable to perform this action and were limited to teleporting quantum bits, otherwise known as qubits.

We might not think it's much, but it's a gigantic leap towards the future and more so multi-dimensional quantum teleportation. If the research continues without hitting any (invisible) brick walls, the future of quantum computing used for communication could become a key tool in the next couple of decades.

