GamersNexus YouTube channel faces deletion following NVIDIA AI GPU black market documentary

The GamersNexus YouTube channel might get deleted after being hit with a copyright strike over its documentary on the NVIDIA AI GPU black market.

TL;DR: GamersNexus faces a copyright strike from Bloomberg over 75 seconds of Trump footage in its NVIDIA AI GPU black market documentary. The strike risks channel deletion but is contested under Fair Use. Bloomberg's claim may aim to suppress GamersNexus' video, benefiting its own AI GPU coverage and NVIDIA sponsorship.

GamersNexus has posted a new video titled "Our Channel Could Be Deleted," and it explains how what is widely considered to be the gold standard of PC hardware-tech reviews is now embroiled in another controversy. This time it's with none other than Bloomberg.

The timeline of events is as follows. GamersNexus created a documentary on the NVIDIA AI GPU black market, which was born shortly after the US government issued export bans on powerful NVIDIA AI GPUs to select countries.

Trending Trending Now: NVIDIA silently launches record-breaking mini PC, flexing a tiny compact powerhouse

The GamersNexus documentary showcases the underbelly of the AI GPU market currently emerging in China and other locations under export restrictions, but that footage isn't what has now put the GamersNexus YouTube channel at risk of being banned. It's actually footage of US President Donald Trump discussing the trade restrictions, specifically with the unbanning of the highly sought-after H20 AI GPU.

Bloomberg has filed a copyright strike against the GamersNexus documentary for exactly 1 minute and 15 seconds of footage of Trump. Notably, the footage Bloomberg has highlighted also includes some of GamersNexus' own studio-recorded voice-over, which the YouTube channel claims to be within its rights of Fair Use.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

GamersNexus has responded to the copyright strike with attorneys representing the channel sending a demand letter to Bloomberg, and the filing of a counterclaim with YouTube, which YouTube accepted, meaning the copyrighted YouTube video will go back online in about 10 days unless Bloomberg files a lawsuit against GamersNexus. At the time the above video was posted, Bloomberg hadn't filed a lawsuit against GamersNexus.

Notably, Bloomberg's copyright claim hinges on just 75 seconds of footage, or 0.59% of the length of the video.

So, why did Bloomberg copyright strike GamersNexus' documentary on black market NVIDIA AI GPUs? GamersNexus says that Bloomberg doesn't intend to actually file a lawsuit against them, but just wants the benefit of the YouTube removing the video for the 10 - 13 days while the copyright strike is being evaluated, as the publication has put up its own video on the AI GPU black market titled, "Why China Is Building an AI Megaplex in the Desert".

4

GamersNexus reports that views on Bloomberg's video dropped by 50% within two days of the documentary's publication. However, after the GamersNexus documentary was taken down following the copyright strike, views for the Bloomberg video increased by 13%.

GamersNexus suggests that Bloomberg's copyright strike on its video may be motivated by two factors: the underperformance of Bloomberg's video on the same topic compared to GamersNexus's, and Bloomberg's significant financial ties to NVIDIA, given the GPU maker's substantial sponsorship of the publication.

4

Ultimately, GamersNexus doesn't know why Bloomberg has filed the copyright strike against its documentary, but I encourage you to watch the above video where the channel discusses all of the possible motives behind the strike.