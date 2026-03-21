Kingbull Hunter 2.0S arrives with 80-mile range: Rugged 750W fat tire e-bike now just $899

Kingbull's Hunter 2.0S e-bike launches with 80-mile range, 750W motor, fat tires, and hydraulic brakes, now discounted to $899 - that's $800 off.

Kingbull has established itself as a strong player in the fat tire electric bike category, and the newly released Hunter 2.0S builds on that foundation with practical upgrades focused on range, comfort, and safety.

Engineered for year-round riding, the Hunter 2.0S is capable across multiple terrains - including pavement, snow, sand, and trails. By combining a powerful motor, increased battery capacity, and a durable frame, it delivers a dependable all-terrain riding experience.

[Buy Kingbull Hunter 2.0S for $899]

What's New in the Hunter 2.0S

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Compared to the previous Hunter 2.0, the updated model introduces three meaningful enhancements:

1. Cruise Control Mode: By holding the throttle steady for approximately 10 seconds, the bike maintains a constant speed automatically. This function reduces hand fatigue and makes longer rides more comfortable.

2. Extended Range Battery: The Hunter 2.0S now comes equipped with a 48V 18Ah (864Wh) battery, upgraded from the earlier 48V 15Ah version. With pedal assist, the range increases from about 55 miles to up to 80 miles, making it better suited for longer commutes and extended rides.

3. Integrated Turn Signals: Integrated turn signals improve visibility and allow riders to clearly indicate direction changes, helping enhance safety when riding in traffic or urban environments.

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Core Features and Riding Performance

Motor and Drivetrain

The Hunter 2.0S is powered by a 48V 750W rear hub motor that produces 80Nm of torque, enabling smooth acceleration, hill climbing, and cargo carrying. It is paired with a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, offering reliable and smooth gear shifting for both daily commuting and mixed terrain riding.

Fat Tires, Suspension, and Brakes

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Equipped with 26" x 4.0" CST fat tires, the bike delivers a strong grip on loose surfaces such as sand and gravel while maintaining stability on paved roads. The front suspension fork with lockout allows riders to switch between a firm setup for efficient pedaling and an open suspension mode for improved shock absorption. For braking, the bike uses dual hydraulic disc brakes, ensuring strong stopping power, shorter braking distance, and consistent control in different weather conditions.

Frame, Display, and Comfort

The Hunter 2.0S features a high-carbon steel frame designed for strength and durability. The rear rack supports everyday cargo needs, and full fenders help protect against dirt and splashes. A centrally positioned color LCD display provides clear riding data, including speed, assist level, battery status, and trip distance. The adjustable seat allows riders to customize their riding position for better comfort.

Spring Launch Promotion - Now $899

To mark the release of the Hunter 2.0S, Kingbull is offering a limited-time launch promotion:

$800 OFF - from $1,699 down to $899

- from $1,699 down to Free $80 accessory bundle including a phone mount, combination lock, and air pump

including a phone mount, combination lock, and air pump Limited availability - while supplies last

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This promotion makes the Hunter 2.0S a compelling option as a long-range fat tire electric bike under $1000, complete with essential accessories for daily riding.

[Buy Kingbull Hunter 2.0S Now and Save $800]

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a well-known brand in the fat-tire e-bike space, dedicated to building electric bikes that perform as confidently in daily city commuting as they do on rugged trails and mountain e-bike adventures.

All Kingbull bikes feature 4-inch fat tires and suspension systems designed to handle a wide variety of terrain comfortably. The Forge Series stands out with premium build quality and high-end components from established brands such as Samsung, Tektro, and BAFANG.

With prices starting at $789, the lineup includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, and cargo models designed to accommodate different rider needs. To date, more than 20,000 riders have chosen Kingbull products. The brand has received over 3,180 customer reviews, maintaining an average rating of 4.89 out of 5.0.