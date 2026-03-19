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PlayStation will be dropping the 'PSN' and 'PlayStation Network' branding in 2026

Sony Interactive Entertainment have decided it will be phasing out the 'PSN' and 'PlayStation Network' branding within the next six months.

PlayStation will be dropping the 'PSN' and 'PlayStation Network' branding in 2026
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Sony Interactive Entertainment will retire the "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" branding by September 2026 to better reflect its expanding digital services. This change is visual only, with no impact on features like friends, multiplayer, or trophies. A new name and branding details will be announced within six months.

A new report has cited an email sent by Sony Interactive Entertainment that informs the publication that Sony will be phasing out the "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" branding that is associated with the PlayStation platform.

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The email reveals that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the parent company of PlayStation, has decided to sunset the PSN and PlayStation Network branding in favor of something else, what that something else is was never mentioned in the email. However, we know that SIE will be dropping the PSN and PlayStation Network branding by September 2026, and the decision to drop the branding is so SIE can "properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services."

Unfortunately, the email didn't reveal what SIE will be rebranding the PSN to, or when they will be announcing the new branding. But what we do know is that "PSN" and "PlayStation Network" will be phased out of all SIE assets by September, meaning within the next six months we should hear an announcement about a new name for the PlayStation Network.

"We'd like to inform you that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has strategically decided to phase out the terms "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" across our platform in order to properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services. What's changing and timeline.

The upcoming changes are purely visual and will not introduce any technical alterations to our offerings. To simplify and unify branding, the terms "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" will be phased out across all SIE assets by September 2026. All features currently associated with PSN, including core network features such as friends, multiplayer, and trophies, will remain unaffected and available to players. You'll be notified ahead of changes coinciding with the Technical Requirements Checklist (TRC) update in the fall of 2026.

Note: PS5 DevNet access is required to view TRC documentation. At that time, you'll need to align with the updated TRC and branding guidelines to ensure the removal of PSN instances from all future releases, assets, and external service interfaces," read the email from Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)

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News Source:insider-gaming.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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