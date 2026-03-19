PlayStation will be dropping the 'PSN' and 'PlayStation Network' branding in 2026

Sony Interactive Entertainment have decided it will be phasing out the 'PSN' and 'PlayStation Network' branding within the next six months.

TL;DR: Sony Interactive Entertainment will retire the "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" branding by September 2026 to better reflect its expanding digital services. This change is visual only, with no impact on features like friends, multiplayer, or trophies. A new name and branding details will be announced within six months.

A new report has cited an email sent by Sony Interactive Entertainment that informs the publication that Sony will be phasing out the "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" branding that is associated with the PlayStation platform.

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The email reveals that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the parent company of PlayStation, has decided to sunset the PSN and PlayStation Network branding in favor of something else, what that something else is was never mentioned in the email. However, we know that SIE will be dropping the PSN and PlayStation Network branding by September 2026, and the decision to drop the branding is so SIE can "properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services."

Unfortunately, the email didn't reveal what SIE will be rebranding the PSN to, or when they will be announcing the new branding. But what we do know is that "PSN" and "PlayStation Network" will be phased out of all SIE assets by September, meaning within the next six months we should hear an announcement about a new name for the PlayStation Network.